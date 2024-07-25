MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: From a cluster of huts to sustainable cities, Games Village undergoes radical transformation

Built on a former industrial wasteland, the Olympic Village will be transformed into a sustainable city district, with housing, offices and shops, where almost 12,000 people will live and work by 2025.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 17:31 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Games Village in Paris will accommodate more than 14,000 athletes and support staff during the Olympics and another 8000 during the Paralympics.
Photo Credit: Michel Euler/ AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Games Village in Paris will accommodate more than 14,000 athletes and support staff during the Olympics and another 8000 during the Paralympics. | Photo Credit: Michel Euler/ AP

From making its first appearance here as a novel concept in 1924, the Olympic Games Village has come a long way to be an environment-friendly legacy project for Paris 2024 with its readiness for the climate of 2050.

If the first ever Games Village, a cluster of temporary wooden huts near the Colombes Stadium catered to the athletes with some basic facilities, including a post-office, a restaurant, a hairdresser, a newspaper kiosk, a laundry and a foreign exchange outlet, the latest one is promoted not only as a home away from home for athletes but also aims at benefitting the locals post-Games.

Built on a former industrial wasteland bordering the communes of Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and Lile-Saint-Denis, the now-buzzing and heavily guarded Olympic Village will be transformed into a sustainable city district, with housing, offices and shops, where almost 12,000 people will live and work by 2025.

RELATED | Games Wide Open: Paris ready for Olympics as excitement and enthusiasm grip French capital

The Village, built on the banks of the river Seine and consisting of 40 modern towers (including 2800 apartments) and plenty of plantation, has been designed keeping in mind Paris 2024’s target of lowering carbon emission significantly and living up to the environmental challenges even after two-and-a-half decades.

Solutions for low-carbon construction and a site adapted to the climatic conditions of 2050 include triple glazing, cooling floors, green spaces and geothermal energy, according to the Games website.

For now, it will accommodate more than 14,000 athletes and support staff during the Olympics and another 8000 during the Paralympics.

To achieve sustainability goals, modular partitions will be re-used and furniture will have a second life after the Games. Beds made of cardboard, like the Tokyo Olympics, and mattresses made of recycled fishing nets are some of the steps taken in this regard.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A general view of the main dining hall in the Athletes' Village ahead of the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A general view of the main dining hall in the Athletes’ Village ahead of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

To open the Village, running on 100 per cent renewable energy and designed to make the premises a cooler place for athletes without air-conditioners is a conscious decision taken to align with the Games’ go-green philosophy.

The Village was built after consulting athletes from five continents and featuring several modern facilities to be as hospitable as possible.

“The atmosphere in the Village has been carried forward. It’s good, the weather is nice. Living and eating in the Village is very good,” said five-time Olympian Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Such a unique concept should also inspire the world to adopt pro-environment strategies while preparing to host big events.

