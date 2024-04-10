MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Abasov in round five, joins leader Nepomniachtchi on top

Candidates 2024: D. Gukesh beats Nijat Abasov in the fifth round to become joint-leader of the tournament.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 05:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s D. Gukesh in action against Nijat Abasov in the fifth round of the Candidates 2024.
India’s D. Gukesh in action against Nijat Abasov in the fifth round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Michał Walusza
infoIcon

India’s D. Gukesh in action against Nijat Abasov in the fifth round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Michał Walusza

India’s D. Gukesh beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in a gruelling six-hour game in the fifth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 with white pieces at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 5

Gukesh joined Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi at the top of the points table as joint leader with 3.5 points in the five rounds.

This is Gukesh’s second win in the eight-player tournament. Earlier the 17-year-old beat compatriot R. Praggnanandhaa in the second round.

D. GUKESH VS NIJAT ABASOV ROUND FIVE MATCH

More to follow

