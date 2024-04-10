Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Abasov in round five, joins leader Nepomniachtchi on top

India’s D. Gukesh beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in a gruelling six-hour game in the fifth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 with white pieces at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 5

Gukesh joined Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi at the top of the points table as joint leader with 3.5 points in the five rounds.

This is Gukesh’s second win in the eight-player tournament. Earlier the 17-year-old beat compatriot R. Praggnanandhaa in the second round.

D. GUKESH VS NIJAT ABASOV ROUND FIVE MATCH

More to follow