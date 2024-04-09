MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds

Despite making their debut in the competition, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Vidit have proved they truly belong at this level

Published : Apr 09, 2024 19:50 IST , NEW DELHI - 3 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
D. Gukesh (L) and Vidit Gujrathi (R) before their Candidates 2024 match.
D. Gukesh (L) and Vidit Gujrathi (R) before their Candidates 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Harry Gielen
infoIcon

D. Gukesh (L) and Vidit Gujrathi (R) before their Candidates 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Harry Gielen

Four rounds into the FIDE Candidates 2024 and all three Indians have had their moments. This has made the chess world whole-heartedly acknowledge the prowess of these incredible talents whose time is yet to come.

ALSO READ | Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 5 - Schedule, pairing, colour

In search of a hat-trick of Candidates titles, at Toronto’s The Great Hall, Ian Nepomniachtchi once again is off to a strong start. Top seed Fabiano Caruana, too, is unscathed. Staying impressively unbeaten with these two title-aspirants is D. Gukesh, the youngest in the eight-player field.

Hikaru Nakamura and Alireza Firouzja, the other two contenders trail after suffering a loss each while lower-rate Nijat Abasov has impressed with three draws so far.

R. Praggnanandhaa during his Round 4 match against Hikaru Nakamura of USA.
R. Praggnanandhaa during his Round 4 match against Hikaru Nakamura of USA. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

R. Praggnanandhaa during his Round 4 match against Hikaru Nakamura of USA. | Photo Credit: PTI

But so far, the most eye-balls have been trained on the board involving Vidit Gujrathi. After a closely-contested draw with Gukesh, Vidit has been involved in three decisive battles. His second-round victory over Nakamura was a well-crafted one but on the following two days, he came second best to R. Praggnanandhaa and Nepomniachtchi.

More than the results, the quality of play displayed by the Indians is truly heart-warming. Despite making their debut in the competition, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Vidit have proved they truly belong at this level.

Candidates 2024 Points Table | Nepomniachtchi leads; Gukesh joint-second with Caruana after round 4

After all, despite being out of the World’s top-10, the trio has done remarkably well against more reputed names.

Gukesh, triumphant over Praggnanandhaa, held in-form Nepomniachtchi and World No. 2 Caruana to show that he was not in awe of reputations. Vidit ended World No. 3 Nakamura’s 47-game unbeaten run in Classical time-format and Praggnanandhaa, the man who knocked out Nakamura from the 2023 World Cup, played out a solid draw against the American, a day after bringing down an upbeat Vidit.

Over the next three days, Gukesh faces Abasov, Nakamura and Firouzja , each of whom have lost a game. No doubt, these players are looking to redeem their pride before the next rest day which marks the interval in the double round-robin league.

A softened-up Vidit runs into Caruana, Firouzja and Abasov while a pragmatic Praggnanandhaa deals with Nepomniachtchi, Abasov and Caruana.

D. Gukesh and Ian Nepomniachtchi after their drawn match.
D. Gukesh and Ian Nepomniachtchi after their drawn match. | Photo Credit: Maria Emelianova
lightbox-info

D. Gukesh and Ian Nepomniachtchi after their drawn match. | Photo Credit: Maria Emelianova

Given the results of the last two rounds, Vidit and Praggnanandhaa are in contrasting moods. Vidit will have to regain his composure and draw from his flawless play displayed against Nakamura. Praggnanandhaa is in a better frame of mind after defeating Vidit and holding Nakamura.

Also look out for some of the much-anticipated clashes, involving Firouzja and Nakamura, Nepomniachtchi and Caruana besides the one featuring Nakamura and Nepomniachtchi in each of the next three rounds. Also note that Abasov plays the Indian trio in this set of three rounds.

When the next rest day arrives on April 12, the first half of the event would be over. It will be a good time to assess the form and quality of play displayed by the contenders even as the players prepare for return-clashes with opposite colours to the one they played in the first half.

FIFTH ROUND PAIRINGS
D. Gukesh (2.5)-Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 1.5); Vidit Gujrathi (1.5)-Alireza Firouzja (USA, 1.5); R. Praggnanandhaa (2)-Nijat Abasov (Aze, 1.5)-Ian Nepomniachtchi (USA, 3).

Related stories

Related Topics

Candidates 2024 /

D. Gukesh /

Vidit Gujrathi /

Ian Nepomniachtchi /

Hikaru Nakamura /

Fabiano Caruana /

Alireza Firouzja /

R. Praggnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Arshdeep double strike dents Sunrisers
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Injured Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters for second straight season
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 5 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 5 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 4: Vaishali holds favourite Goryachkina; aggressive Humpy falters against Salimova
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Nepomniachtchi in sole lead; Gukesh joint-second with Caruana after round 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 4: Vidit, Humpy lose; Pragg, Gukesh games end in draw
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Arshdeep double strike dents Sunrisers
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Injured Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters for second straight season
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 5 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment