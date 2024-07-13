GM Rithvik Raju wins silver at La Plagne International tournament in France

GM Raja Rithvik of Telangana settled for a silver in the La Plagne International Chess tournament in France with seven points from nine rounds.

The ninth-seed Rithvik won five games and drew four to remain unbeaten in the tournament which featured 184 players from 22 countries.

The Hyderabad-based player was tied for silver with GM Iniyan Panneerselvam with seven points each but took second place by virtue of the tie-break rule.

GM Moussard Jules (France) was the winner with 7.5 points. In the final round, Jules (white pieces) and Rithvik (black pieces) were locked in a 28-move draw.

Rithvik, an Engineering student at KL University, is training at RACE Chess Academy under the mentorship of N. Rama Raju, who also once coached GM Dronavalli Harika. Rithvik also undertakes online coaching with Alexander Goloshchapov from Ukraine.

“I am really happy with my performance and hope to keep improving,” said Rithvik, who also won a silver in the 2024 National Blitz championship and a bronze in the National rapid championship in March this year.

Telangana State Chess Association President K.S. Prasad congratulated Rithvik on the runner-up trophy and wished he would continue to keep winning at the highest level.