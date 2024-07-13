MagazineBuy Print

GM Rithvik Raju wins silver at La Plagne International tournament in France

Rithvik, an Engineering student at KL University, is training at RACE Chess Academy under the mentorship of N. Rama Raju, who also once coached GM Dronavalli Harika.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 16:13 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
The ninth-seed Rithvik won five games and drew four to remain unbeaten in the La Plagne International Chess tournament in Franhce which featured 184 players from 22 countries.
The ninth-seed Rithvik won five games and drew four to remain unbeaten in the La Plagne International Chess tournament in Franhce which featured 184 players from 22 countries. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The ninth-seed Rithvik won five games and drew four to remain unbeaten in the La Plagne International Chess tournament in Franhce which featured 184 players from 22 countries. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

GM Raja Rithvik of Telangana settled for a silver in the La Plagne International Chess tournament in France with seven points from nine rounds.

The ninth-seed Rithvik won five games and drew four to remain unbeaten in the tournament which featured 184 players from 22 countries.

The Hyderabad-based player was tied for silver with GM Iniyan Panneerselvam with seven points each but took second place by virtue of the tie-break rule.

GM Moussard Jules (France) was the winner with 7.5 points. In the final round, Jules (white pieces) and Rithvik (black pieces) were locked in a 28-move draw.

READ MORE | SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz: Test of time for Gukesh to excel in faster version, Gujrathi joins in as a wild card in Zagreb

Rithvik, an Engineering student at KL University, is training at RACE Chess Academy under the mentorship of N. Rama Raju, who also once coached GM Dronavalli Harika. Rithvik also undertakes online coaching with Alexander Goloshchapov from Ukraine.

“I am really happy with my performance and hope to keep improving,” said Rithvik, who also won a silver in the 2024 National Blitz championship and a bronze in the National rapid championship in March this year.

Telangana State Chess Association President K.S. Prasad congratulated Rithvik on the runner-up trophy and wished he would continue to keep winning at the highest level.

