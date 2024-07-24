Global Chess League: Carlsen, Anand, Nakamura among top icon players for season two

The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, today announced the list of icon players for the second season to be held in London from 3rd to 12th October at Friends House.

The stellar line-up of icon players includes world No.1 and five-time world champion, Magnus Carlsen, who also featured in the first season of the Global Chess League. In the second season, he will continue to play for Alpine SG Pipers.

Magnus Carlsen, the five-time world champion, said, “The first season in Dubai was a fantastic experience. Chess has been an individual sport, but the concept of a team setting introduced by the Global Chess League is very exciting and refreshing. I look forward to playing again with the Alpine SG Pipers.”

Hikaru Nakamura will play for the new team American Gambits while Anish Giri will make his debut in the second season with PBG Alaskan Knights as the icon player.

Joining as an icon player for American Gambits Nakamura said, “I followed the Global Chess League in its first season and was hooked to the format. It is an exciting opportunity not only for the top players but also for fans as they get to pick a team with their favorite players to cheer on.”

Returning in the icon player role for Ganges Grandmasters is the five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand. As the icon player of the first season’s finalists, Mumba Masters, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave will continue to lead from the front for the team. In the second season, Ian Nepomniachtchi will be the icon player for the Triveni Continental Kings.

Anand, the five-time world champion said, “I believe that fans who tune in will get to see intense battles between teams playing chess at their highest level. I am excited to be back playing for Ganges Grandmasters.”

Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtch said, “Playing for the winners of the first season, Triveni Continental Kings, makes it even more special, and I am looking forward to playing some exciting matches in London.”

The league will feature a minimum of three marquee showdowns every day between the icon players as they lead their teams into the chess arena. The first-of-its-kind franchise-based league will feature a total of six teams. Each team will consist of six players, including one icon player, two superstar male players, two superstar female players, and one prodigy player.