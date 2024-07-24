MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Things you need to know before heading to the French capital for the Games 

Here is a comprehensive guide for Indian fans travelling to Paris for the Olympics Games 2024. From details about the visa process to must-try delicacies, here is all you need to know.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Games will be held across venues such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Chateau de Versailles, and the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille.  
The Games will be held across venues such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Chateau de Versailles, and the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille.   | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The Games will be held across venues such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Chateau de Versailles, and the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France. This quadrennial event will be hosted in the French capital for the third time, following the years 1900 and 1924. Around 10,500 athletes are expected to participate in 329 events, which will be held across 35 venues in the country.

A total of 117 Indian athletes (including seven reserves) will travel to the French capital to take part in the Games.

Indian fans travelling to the French capital to witness the Olympics will need to obtain a visa. You can read more about the application process here.

There are also a set of entry requirements for Indians willing to visit Paris. You can check them out here. Travellers will also need to adhere to Covid-19 rules and regulations, which can be found here.

While having the necessary travel documents in order is important to enter and reside in Paris for the duration of the Games, fans will also have to have their tickets sorted to be able to witness their favourite athletes live in action.

Here is a comprehensive guide about the different venues, rules and services on offer in place for different sports and arenas. Tickets for different sports and sessions can be booked here.

Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world by international travellers and the Olympic Games will only raise the profile of the French capital by allowing sports fans to witness athletes at some of the most iconic monuments steeped in history. The Games will be held across venues such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Chateau de Versailles, and the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille.

If you are in the city, it also wouldn’t be a bad idea to pay a visit to the Louvre Museum, which houses Leonardo da Vinci’s famous portrait titled The Mona Lisa. Other attractions include Arc de Triomphe, Cathedrale Notre Dame de Paris, and Champs-Elysees.

As much as Paris is renowned for its history and romance, it also has a rich culinary tradition. From ‘baguettes’ - the long baked loaves of bread – to croissants and cheese, Paris has a wide array of gastronomic delicacies to offer.

Other delicacies to try in Paris

  • Macarons, Oysters, Crepes, Creme Brulee, Couscous, Coq au Vin, Escargot.

French phrases to get by on your trip

  • Hello/Good morning - Bonjour
  • Thank you - Merci
  • Goodbye - Au revoir
  • Yes - Oui
  • No - Non
  • My name is - Je m’appelle
  • Can you help me? - Pouvez vous m’aider
  • I’m lost - Je suis perdu(e)
  • How much does it cost - Ça coûte combien?
  • Please - S’il vous plaît

All you need to know about Paris 2024

Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
