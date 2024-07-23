Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Deepti Sharma third among leading wicket-takers in women’s T20Is

India’s Deepti Sharma’s three-wicket haul against Nepal in a group stage fixture against Nepal saw her moving to third place in the overall wicket-takers’ tally in women’s T20Is.
Deepti now has 129 wickets from 115 matches and she went ahead of England’s Sophie Ecclestone who has 126 wickets in just 86 games.
Pakistan’s Nida Dar leads the pack with 141 wickets in 152 games. Australia’s Megan Schutt has 136 wickets in 110 games and is second on the list.
There’s only one other Indian in the top 20 -- Poonam Yadav. She is 15th in the all-time list with 98 wickets in 72 games.
