The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11 this year.
Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports, with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
While the Olympics officially begin later with the opening ceremony scheduled on June 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24, while the Handball event begins from July 25 onwards.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
No Indians will be in action on July 24 as the first event where India is scheduled to play is Archery which is slated to start on July 25 onwards.
Archers Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur in women’s while B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in men’s will be in action for the individual ranking round.
While the women’s ranking round will start at 1 p.m., the men’s ranking round will start at 5:45 p.m. IST.
Paris Olympics 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
LIVE STREAMING INFO
INDIANS IN ACTION - JULY 25
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s Asia Cup 2024: ‘Much needed game time for all other batters,’ says skipper Mandhana after Nepal win
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is football an under-23 tournament in the Summer Games?
- Paris 2024 Olympics: July 24 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Indians in action on July 24 — schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Pathirana hopes success against India could bolster confidence of Sri Lanka after poor showing at T20 World Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE