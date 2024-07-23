The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11 this year.

Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports, with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

While the Olympics officially begin later with the opening ceremony scheduled on June 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24, while the Handball event begins from July 25 onwards.

No Indians will be in action on July 24 as the first event where India is scheduled to play is Archery which is slated to start on July 25 onwards.

Archers Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur in women’s while B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in men’s will be in action for the individual ranking round.

While the women’s ranking round will start at 1 p.m., the men’s ranking round will start at 5:45 p.m. IST.

LIVE STREAMING INFO When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

INDIANS IN ACTION - JULY 25 Archery - Women’s Individual Ranking Round (Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur) - 1pm Archery - Men’s Individual Ranking Round (B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav) - 5:45pm

