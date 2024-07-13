Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa to headline Indian team

D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa are notable Indian names who will take part in the upcoming Chess Olympiad set to be held in Hungary’s Budapest in September.
Gukesh, who will be challenging defending world champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in November, will treat the event as dress rehearsal leading up to the summit clash.
The 18-year-old has been on a great run this year, having won the prestigious Candidates event in Toronto earlier in April to become the youngest to compete in the World Championship finale.
Confirming the teams to PTI, AICF President Nitin Narang stated that the team also comprises Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Harikrishna Pentala.
The women’s team features Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev.
One of the notable omissions from the women’s side happens to be Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, for reasons unknown, who won the bronze medal in 2022.
Meanwhile, Narang also confirmed that discussions are underway with coaches to organize a pre-event camp.
“Camp is scheduled in the end of August. The venue and date will be finalized soon,” he added.
India hosted the previous edition of the Olympiad for the first time in 2022, where the host took the bronze medal in both the Open and Women’s categories.
It will be the 45th edition of the Olympiad. Hungary will host the event for the first time in an official manner, having hosted the second unofficial Chess Olympiad in 1926.
