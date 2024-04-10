MagazineBuy Print

Live

Praggnanandhaa vs Nijat Abasov LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 6 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s R. Praggnanandhaa faces Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the sixth round.

Updated : Apr 10, 2024 23:49 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
R. Praggnanandhaa faces Nijat Abasov in the sixth round of the Candidates 2024. 
R. Praggnanandhaa faces Nijat Abasov in the sixth round of the Candidates 2024.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

R. Praggnanandhaa faces Nijat Abasov in the sixth round of the Candidates 2024.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the sixth round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

ROUND 6 PAIRINGS

Open

Gukesh D - Hikaru Nakamura

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Alireza Firouzja

Praggnanandhaa R - Nijat Abasov

Ian Nepomniachtchi - Fabiano Caruana

Women’s

Vaishali Rameshbabu - Kateryna Lagno

Humpy Koneru - Lei Tingjie

Tan Zhongyi - Anna Muzychuk

Nurgyul Salimova - Aleksandra Goryachkina

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

