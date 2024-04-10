Praggnanandhaa vs Nijat Abasov LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 6 match updates

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa takes on Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the sixth round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.
ROUND 6 PAIRINGS
Open
Gukesh D - Hikaru Nakamura
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Alireza Firouzja
Praggnanandhaa R - Nijat Abasov
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Fabiano Caruana
Women’s
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Kateryna Lagno
Humpy Koneru - Lei Tingjie
Tan Zhongyi - Anna Muzychuk
Nurgyul Salimova - Aleksandra Goryachkina
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.
Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.
TIME CONTROL
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
PRIZE MONEY
The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.
In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.
In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.
