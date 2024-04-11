MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh on top with Nepomniactchi; Praggnanandhaa joint-second after round 6

FIDE Candidates 2024: R. Praggnanadhaa beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov with white pieces to sit joint-second with USA’s Fabiano Caruana with 3.5 points.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 05:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa in action during the sixth round of the Candidates 2024.
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa in action during the sixth round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa in action during the sixth round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India’s D. Gukesh continued to stay at the top of the leaderboards alongside Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi after playing out a comfortable draw against USA’s Hikaru Nakamura in the sixth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.

R. Praggnanadhaa beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov with white pieces to sit joint-second with USA’s Fabiano Caruana with 3.5 points.

Vidit Gujrathi also ended his string of poor results by handing a crushing loss to France’s Alireza Firouzja. He is now on level terms with Nakamura in the joint-third spot with 3.0 points.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 6

The top three spots in the women’s category — Tan Zhongyi, Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno notched up wins to consolidate their top three spots.

Zhongyi leads with 4.5 points while both Indians — R. Vaishali and Koneru Humpy — find themselves on the bottom half of the leaderboard.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND SIX

Open Category
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 4.0
2. D Gukesh (IND) - 4.0
3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 3.5
4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 3.5
5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 3.0
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.0
7. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 1.5
8. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 1.5
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 4.5
2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 4.0
3. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 3.5
4. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 3.0
5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 2.5
6. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5
7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 2.0
8. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 2.0

