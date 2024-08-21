MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia’s Paris 2024 cycling medallist Matt Richardson could face ban for defection

Richardson, who won three medals for Australia at the Paris velodrome, announced the switch on Monday saying he was excited to join the “Great British Cycling Team”.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 11:25 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Matt Richardson after winning silver in the men’s Keirin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Matt Richardson after winning silver in the men’s Keirin final at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Matt Richardson after winning silver in the men’s Keirin final at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s cycling body expects the global governing Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to enforce a two-year non-competition period on Matt Richardson for international events following his decision to switch allegiance to Britain.

Richardson, who won three medals for Australia at the Paris velodrome, announced the switch on Monday saying he was excited to join the “Great British Cycling Team”.

Under UCI rules, cyclists who switch allegiance are not eligible to represent their new national team at the following edition of world and continental championships.

However, AusCycling said it understood Richardson would be unable to represent Britain at international competitions for two years under UCI rules.

“We are confident the UCI will enforce (the non-competition period) as per UCI regulations,” an AusCycling spokesperson said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Track cycling star Matt Richardson to race for Britain after winning three medals for Australia at Paris Olympics

The Switzerland-based UCI did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters has contacted British cycling’s governing body for comment.

AusCycling executive general manager of performance Jesse Korf told Australian media on Tuesday that AusCycling was looking into the duration of the non-competition period with the UCI.

“There’s disappointment around the decision and the process and not knowing around Matt’s circumstances,” Korf said.

“He will not compete at the upcoming world championships. But the non-competition duration and clauses, that is being interrogated and looked into at the moment together with the UCI and ASC (Australian Sports Commission).”

The ASC is Australia’s peak sports funding agency.

The AusCycling spokesperson clarified on Wednesday that Australia has no power to enforce the non-competition period and that the decision is in the UCI’s hands.

Richardson’s change of allegiance took Australia by surprise and generated some criticism from elite former cyclists.

Former world champion Katherine Bates told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) some local cyclists were feeling a “little bit ripped off” given the resources devoted to developing the England-born 25-year-old in Australia.

Richardson brushed off the criticism.

“The investment that was put into me over the last few years in Australian cycling, I feel like I made a good return on that investment, winning two silver medals and a bronze medal at the Olympic Games for Australia,” he told the ABC.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cycling /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mitchell Starc: Border Gavaskar Trophy on par with Ashes for Australia
    PTI
  2. “No. 1 ranking is motivator, not inflated purses,” says golfer Xander Schauffele ahead of BMW Championship
    Reuters
  3. Australia’s Paris 2024 cycling medallist Matt Richardson could face ban for defection
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Villarreal signs goalkeeper Luiz Junior from Famalicao
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield, next inspection at 11:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Australia’s Paris 2024 cycling medallist Matt Richardson could face ban for defection
    Reuters
  2. Boxing Federation of India advertises to hire new foreign coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh draws with defending world champ Ding Liren, Praggnanandhaa draws with Abdusattorov
    PTI
  4. India pulls out of Flag Football World Championship, aims to host Asia-Oceania tournament in 2025
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots; Who are the two new teams in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mitchell Starc: Border Gavaskar Trophy on par with Ashes for Australia
    PTI
  2. “No. 1 ranking is motivator, not inflated purses,” says golfer Xander Schauffele ahead of BMW Championship
    Reuters
  3. Australia’s Paris 2024 cycling medallist Matt Richardson could face ban for defection
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Villarreal signs goalkeeper Luiz Junior from Famalicao
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield, next inspection at 11:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment