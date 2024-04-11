Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg: Preview, predicted 11, where to watch Messi in action?

- April 11, 2024 06:18Will Messi play today?
Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg: Will Lionel Messi play?
Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino is expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against Monterrey as the MLS club tries overturn a 2-1 deficit from first leg in Mexico on Thursday.
Preview - Monterrey vs Inter Miami
The CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals second leg on Thursday morning for fans in India will bring Lionel Messi-led team Inter Mia against Mexican side Monterrey at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.
Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.
“Leo’s presence transcends any situation, people love football, and we knew something like this could happen,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said. “This is what happens when you have the best player in the world.”
Hundreds of Mexican fans began gathering early Tuesday morning outside Miami’s team hotel in San Pedro Garza, a high-end neighborhood in Monterrey.
Live-streaming info
Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
Welcome to Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE blog
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg match between Monterrey vs Inter Miami to be played at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico. on Thursday.
