Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg: Preview, predicted 11, where to watch Messi in action?

MON vs MIA: Follow for live coverage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal tie between Monterrey and Inter Miami happening at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Updated : Apr 11, 2024 06:18 IST

Team Sportstar
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MARCH 30: Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF and Tayvon Gray #24 of New York City FC compete for the ball during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MARCH 30: Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF and Tayvon Gray #24 of New York City FC compete for the ball during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Rich Storry
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MARCH 30: Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF and Tayvon Gray #24 of New York City FC compete for the ball during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Rich Storry

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal 2nd leg between Monterrey and Inter Miami, happening at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

  • April 11, 2024 06:18
    Will Messi play today?

    Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino is expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against Monterrey as the MLS club tries overturn a 2-1 deficit from first leg in Mexico on Thursday.

  • April 11, 2024 06:18
    Preview - Monterrey vs Inter Miami

    The CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals second leg on Thursday morning for fans in India will bring Lionel Messi-led team Inter Mia against Mexican side Monterrey at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

    Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

    “Leo’s presence transcends any situation, people love football, and we knew something like this could happen,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said. “This is what happens when you have the best player in the world.”

    Hundreds of Mexican fans began gathering early Tuesday morning outside Miami’s team hotel in San Pedro Garza, a high-end neighborhood in Monterrey.

    Read the full preview here

  • April 11, 2024 06:18
    Live-streaming info

    Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?

    Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino is expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against Monterrey as the MLS club tries overturn a 2-1 deficit from first leg in Mexico on Thursday.

  • April 11, 2024 06:18
    Welcome to Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE blog

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg match between Monterrey vs Inter Miami to be played at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

