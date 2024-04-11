Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg: Preview, predicted 11, where to watch Messi in action?

Preview - Monterrey vs Inter Miami

The CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals second leg on Thursday morning for fans in India will bring Lionel Messi-led team Inter Mia against Mexican side Monterrey at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

“Leo’s presence transcends any situation, people love football, and we knew something like this could happen,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said. “This is what happens when you have the best player in the world.”

Hundreds of Mexican fans began gathering early Tuesday morning outside Miami’s team hotel in San Pedro Garza, a high-end neighborhood in Monterrey.

Read the full preview here.