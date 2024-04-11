MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey eliminates Inter Miami

Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame, Jesus Gallardo scored to give Monterrey a 3-1 win over Lionel Messi’s team in the second leg of the quarterfinal clash.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 10:27 IST , MEXICO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts.
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP

A first-half goal from U.S. international Brandon Vazquez sent Monterrey on their way to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami on Wednesday in Guadalupe, Mexico, and the hosts cruised to a 5-2 aggregate victory in a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal series.

Monterrey advance to a semifinal matchup against the reigning MLS Cup champions, the Columbus Crew. The two-leg series will begin in late April.

The other semifinal series will feature an all-Mexican matchup of Pachuca and Club America. Pachuca completed a 7-1 aggregate quarterfinal win over Costa Rica’s Herediano with a 2-1 home victory on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg HIGHLIGHTS

Monterrey won the first leg against Inter Miami 2-1 on April 3 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with the Herons missing Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar returned from a hamstring injury to start on Wednesday, but he couldn’t spark a comeback.

A 31st-minute giveaway from Miami goalie Drake Callender in his own penalty area set up Vazquez for an easy goal. Vazquez intercepted Callender’s pass 10 yards out, took one touch, then fired a right-footed shot into the lower left corner.

German Berterame (58th minute) and Jesus Gallardo (64th minute) added goals to give Monterrey a 3-0 lead.

The evening grew worse for Inter Miami when Jordi Alba received a second yellow card in the 78th minute, leaving the visitors with 10 players. Even so, Miami got an 85th-minute goal from Diego Gomez.

Related stories

Related Topics

CONCACAF Champions Cup /

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi /

Luis Suarez /

Jordi Alba /

Jesus Gallardo /

Columbus Crew

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg HIGHLIGHTS: Gallardo, Vazquez, Berterame score in 3-1 win over Lionel Messi’s side
    Team Sportstar
  2. CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey eliminates Inter Miami
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
  4. Osaka returns to BJK Cup duty with hopeful eye on Olympics
    AFP
  5. Coyle’s on the wheel: Chennaiyin finds rhythm on return of its ‘Owen’ coach in ISL 2023-24
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey eliminates Inter Miami
    Reuters
  2. Brazil’s Senate creates commission to investigate alleged football match-fixing
    AP
  3. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg HIGHLIGHTS: Gallardo, Vazquez, Berterame score in 3-1 win over Lionel Messi’s side
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain court rejects appeals against release of Dani Alves on bail
    AFP
  5. Serie A: Roma fans raise money to pay Mancini’s fine for waving giant flag ridiculing Lazio after derby win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg HIGHLIGHTS: Gallardo, Vazquez, Berterame score in 3-1 win over Lionel Messi’s side
    Team Sportstar
  2. CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey eliminates Inter Miami
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
  4. Osaka returns to BJK Cup duty with hopeful eye on Olympics
    AFP
  5. Coyle’s on the wheel: Chennaiyin finds rhythm on return of its ‘Owen’ coach in ISL 2023-24
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment