MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 09:51 IST , Jaipur - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

The Royals’ four-match winning streak was broken by the Shubman Gill-led Titans, who won the match by three wickets in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday.

“Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10,” said an IPL statement.

READ | RR vs GT, IPL 2024: With Impact Player rule and wickets in hand, you can chase down daunting totals, says Rahul Tewatia

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement added.

Samson scored an unbeaten 68 off 38 deliveries and was assisted by Riyan Parag (78) as the Royals scored an imposing 196 for 3.

However, GT skipper Gill’s fine 72 at the top and a cameo innings by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (24 off 11 deliveries) at the back end took the former IPL champions past the finish line off the last delivery.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Royals /

Sanju Samson /

IPL 2024 /

Gujarat Titans /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
  2. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg LIVE Updates: MON 3-1 MIA, Gomez scores to make it 2-5 agg for Lionel Messi’s side
    Team Sportstar
  3. Osaka returns to BJK Cup duty with hopeful eye on Olympics
    AFP
  4. Coyle’s on the wheel: Chennaiyin finds rhythm on return of its ‘Owen’ coach in ISL 2023-24
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. NBA players Patty Mills and Jock Landale are in 22-man Australia squad for Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
  2. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: With Impact Player rule and wickets in hand, you can chase down daunting totals, says Rahul Tewatia
    Shayan Acharya
  3. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
  2. Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg LIVE Updates: MON 3-1 MIA, Gomez scores to make it 2-5 agg for Lionel Messi’s side
    Team Sportstar
  3. Osaka returns to BJK Cup duty with hopeful eye on Olympics
    AFP
  4. Coyle’s on the wheel: Chennaiyin finds rhythm on return of its ‘Owen’ coach in ISL 2023-24
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. NBA players Patty Mills and Jock Landale are in 22-man Australia squad for Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment