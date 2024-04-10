PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score updates, UEFA Champions League QF 2023-24: PSG 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Mbappe starts

PREVIEW

After a difficult start to his coaching career at PSG, when he had to put up with Mbappe’s bitter contract saga, Luis Enrique has steadily won over fans and the French media - even if it meant dropping Kylian Mbappe or taking him off in games.

Enrique won the treble as Barcelona coach in 2015 with Lionel Messi in his team and is still in contention to do the same at PSG with Mbappe.

Losing has become a distant memory for PSG, which is undefeated in 27 matches since a loss away to AC Milan in November during the Champions League group stage. But playing a rested Barcelona side could be the toughest test of the season.