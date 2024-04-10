PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score updates, UEFA Champions League QF 2023-24: PSG 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Mbappe starts

Key Updates
- April 11, 2024 00:4615’ PSG 0-0 BAR
A very low-paced first fifteen at the Parc des Princes. Both sides are yet to have a clear sight on goal. Here comes Dembele again and takes a shot. It is blocked once again by the Barcelona defence. Corner for PSG.
- April 11, 2024 00:4413’
Raphinha is brought down by Beraldo in the middle of the pitch. The referee waves play on. Mbappe gets the ball and takes a shot. Blocked by Kounde. Now the referee stops play to attend to Raphinha, who is still on the ground.
- April 11, 2024 00:4210’
Barcelona seem happy to let Paris keep the ball. Dembele cuts back a pass for Asensio at the edge of the penalty area. He takes a shot. Ter Stegen positions himself well and gathers the ball easily.
- April 11, 2024 00:408’
Marquinhos plays a ball over the top for Dembele. The Barca players are appealing for offside. Dembele carries on before being stopped by Cubarsi. Corner for PSG.
- April 11, 2024 00:375’
Very risky from Donnarumma. A long goal kick from Ter Stegen falls to Raphina who has broken away from his defender. The PSG keeper is forced to come out and clear the ball away.
- April 11, 2024 00:353’
PSG start strong, keeping the ball away from the Barca players. Dembele seems to be the danger man at the moment, trying to create chances from the right.
- April 11, 2024 00:321’
Cancelo brings down Dembele on the right side of the pitch. Freekick for PSG. The cross touches the head of Fabian Ruiz before being cleared away for a corner.
- April 11, 2024 00:31KICK OFF!!
Asensio kicks off the match for PSG, who is in its home colors, shooting from left to right.
- April 11, 2024 00:26Minutes to kick off!!
The players are making their way into the Parc des Princes stadium. Marquinhos leads Paris Saint-Germain while Sergi Roberto leads FC Barcelona.
- April 11, 2024 00:14Ronaldinho in Parc des Princes
- April 11, 2024 00:09ALSO READ
Champions League: France tightens security at PSG stadium after Islamic State threats
French police tightened security around Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday following a threat of attacks by Islamic State that adds to security worries ahead of the upcoming summer Olympics.
- April 11, 2024 00:04Barca looking to extend unbeaten streak
Barcelona has gone unbeaten in 11 straight games since Xavi said in late January that he was renouncing the final year of his contract.
- April 10, 2024 23:52From treble winners to rivals
- April 10, 2024 23:38HEAD-TO-HEAD IN THE UCL
Paris Saint-Germain: 4
FC Barcelona: 4
Draws: 4
- April 10, 2024 23:27FC Barcelona starting XI
Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Arajuo, Kounde, Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan, Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski
- April 10, 2024 23:25PSG starting XI
Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Beraldo, Mendes, Lee, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Dembele, Mbappe, Asensio
- April 10, 2024 23:23PREVIEW
After a difficult start to his coaching career at PSG, when he had to put up with Mbappe’s bitter contract saga, Luis Enrique has steadily won over fans and the French media - even if it meant dropping Kylian Mbappe or taking him off in games.
Enrique won the treble as Barcelona coach in 2015 with Lionel Messi in his team and is still in contention to do the same at PSG with Mbappe.
Losing has become a distant memory for PSG, which is undefeated in 27 matches since a loss away to AC Milan in November during the Champions League group stage. But playing a rested Barcelona side could be the toughest test of the season.
- April 10, 2024 23:19Where to watch the PSG vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between PSG and Barcelona will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between PSG and Barcelona will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
Latest on Sportstar
- PSG vs Barcelona LIVE score updates, UEFA Champions League QF 2023-24: PSG 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Mbappe starts
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 6: Vidit vs Firouzja; Gukesh takes on Hikaru; Praggnanandhaa up against Abasov
- Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: ATM 1-0 DOR; Rodrigo De Paul gives Atletico the lead
- RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pulls off joint second-highest run chase at Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals
- IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans climbs to sixth after thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE