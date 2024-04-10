Monterrey vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd Leg: Will Lionel Messi play?

Inter Miami will have the services of captain and star player Lionel Messi in its CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinals second leg clash against Monterry at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico on Thursday.

Messi, who bagged a goal and an assist in Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Nashville on March 14, was substituted in the 50th minute. He missed several matches for the MLS club, including the first leg against Monterrey in Floria.

Miami head coach Tata Martino is expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against DC United as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury.

ALSO READ | Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?

Messi missed last week’s first leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since a March 13 Champions Cup match against Nashville to play the second half of last Saturday’s Major League Soccer game at Colorado, scoring once in a 2-2 draw.

“He is fine. He felt good after playing 45 minutes last Saturday. We still have today’s practice, but apparently the injury is behind him,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said Tuesday. “That’s the most important thing. Never mind tomorrow’s match. The season is just beginning for us, and we need healthy players.”

Hundreds of Mexican fans began gathering early Tuesday morning outside Miami’s team hotel in San Pedro Garza, a high-end neighborhood in Monterrey.