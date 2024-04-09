MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad edges Punjab Kings despite late Shashank, Ashutosh onslaught

Chasing 183, Kings’ Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma combinedly played cool imperious shots in the death overs, but could only cause a scare and bring their team within sniffing distance of victory.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 23:59 IST , Mullanpur - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
SRH bowler Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated with teammates after winning the match against Punjab during the IPL T20 cricket match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
SRH bowler Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated with teammates after winning the match against Punjab during the IPL T20 cricket match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

SRH bowler Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated with teammates after winning the match against Punjab during the IPL T20 cricket match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a humdinger by two runs versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh international cricket stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing 183, Kings’ Shashank Singh (46 n.o., 25b, 6x4, 1x6) and Ashutosh Sharma (33, 15b, 3x4, 2x6) combinedly played cool imperious shots in the death overs again, as they did in Kings’ successful 200-run chase versus Gujarat Titans, but could only cause a scare and bring their team within sniffing distance of victory.

With 29 needed off the last over, Jadev Unadkat conceded 26 runs. Ashutosh hit a six to deep midwicket boundary - it was palmed over by the fielder - off the first ball, and Unadkat bowled back-to-back wides.

He hit a six over long off then, this time too the fielder palming the ball over the boundary. He picked up a two thereafter, for Kings to score 13 off three balls. A double, one run off a wide delivery, and a single later, Shashank managed to clobber a six over long off for Kings to fall short of the target by just three runs.

RELATED: PBKS vs SRH Highlights

The duo steadily kept at it at the death, taking 17 runs, 11 runs, and 10 runs off the 17th, 18th, and 19th overs. Shashank struck three fours in the 17th over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s maiden IPL fifty (64, 37b, 4x4, 5x6) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) post 182 for nine.

Sunrisers had its worst batting and the Kings its best bowling Powerplay of the season, as Sunrisers got to 40 for three.

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets in his second over. Opener Travis Head’s mishit was pouched by Shikhar Dhawan, who had to turn back and run from mid-off tracing the ball.

A ball later, Aiden Markram nicked a back-of-length delivery, that nipped away a teeny bit, through to the keeper. Sunrisers then slumped to 66 for four in 10 overs.

Nitish remarkably plundered 22 runs off a Harpreet Brar over with two fours and two sixes, the first of which brought up his fifty.

Nitish and Abdul Samad (25, 12b, 5x4) added 50 runs off 20 balls for the sixth-wicket stand. Arshdeep returned to have them both caught in the deep in the same over.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Punjab Kings /

Shashank Singh /

Bhuvneshwar Kumar /

Jaydev Unadkat /

Arshdeep Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, Champions League quarterfinal: ARS v BAY lineups, UCL match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 5: Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit up against Caruana; Pragg to take on Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad edges Punjab Kings despite late Shashank, Ashutosh onslaught
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: RMA v MCI lineups, Bellingham, Vinicius, Haaland start, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Endrick: The latest Brazilian wunderkind looking to take centrestage at Real Madrid
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad edges Punjab Kings despite late Shashank, Ashutosh onslaught
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings remain fifth and sixth in standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: CSK falls back on familiar spin ploy to halt KKR’s winning run
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who is Nitish Reddy, all-rounder who scored fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans looks to revive campaign on visit to Rajasthan Royals
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, Champions League quarterfinal: ARS v BAY lineups, UCL match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 5: Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit up against Caruana; Pragg to take on Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad edges Punjab Kings despite late Shashank, Ashutosh onslaught
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: RMA v MCI lineups, Bellingham, Vinicius, Haaland start, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Endrick: The latest Brazilian wunderkind looking to take centrestage at Real Madrid
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment