PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who is Nitish Reddy, all-rounder who scored fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Andhra’s Nitish Reddy scored a half-century under pressure during the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old allrounder also recorded his highest T20 score in the process. He was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of 20 lakhs ahead of IPL 2023.

Nitish has played 17 First Class games, scoring 566 runs at an average of 20.96 and with one century and two fifites. He has also picked 52 wickets in these matches at an average of 22.96.

That was just a glimpse from Nitish.

Invest in him. He's the next big thing not just in franchise cricket.

Batter who can bowl medium pace. Rare commodity! — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 5, 2024

He made his debut for Andhra against Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2020, scoring a 60-ball 39 lower down the order helping Andhra seal a seven-wicket win.

The medium-pace all-rounder eventually fell for a 37-ball 64 in the 17th over, after smashing four fours and five sixes in his crucial knock.