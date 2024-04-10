MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, ARS 1-2 BAY, Champions League quarterfinal: Kane, Gnabry goals keep Bavarians ahead

ARS v BAY: Follow live updates of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal first leg match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich from the Emirates Stadium in London. 

Updated : Apr 10, 2024 01:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry | Photo Credit: REUTERS

LIVE UPDATES

 

When and where will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal leg 1 match kick-off?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal leg 1 match will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, April 10, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal leg 1 match?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal leg 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Arsenal /

Bayern Munich /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League

