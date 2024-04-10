MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino is expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against Monterrey as the MLS club tries overturn a 2-1 deficit from first leg in Mexico on Thursday.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 09:07 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi (r) and Luis Suarez train a day ahead of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match against Monterrey, in Monterrey, Mexico.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi (r) and Luis Suarez train a day ahead of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match against Monterrey, in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi (r) and Luis Suarez train a day ahead of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match against Monterrey, in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo Credit: AP

The CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals second leg on Thursday morning for fans in India will bring Lionel Messi-led team Inter Mia against Mexican side Monterrey at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

The match sold out in just a few hours and asking prices for resale tickets ranged from $450-$1,900.

“Leo’s presence transcends any situation, people love football, and we knew something like this could happen,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said. “This is what happens when you have the best player in the world.”

Messi did not speak to media. He has held only two media availabilities with Inter Miami since signing with the team last July 15: on Aug. 17 in Florida and on Feb. 6 in Tokyo during a preseason tour.

Hundreds of Mexican fans began gathering early Tuesday morning outside Miami’s team hotel in San Pedro Garza, a high-end neighborhood in Monterrey.

“It’s crazy out here. There are a lot of Messi fans here,” said Juan Escalante, a 29-year-old factory employee who missed work to try to see his idol. “I have been here since early morning. Unfortunately the bus went through too fast, and I missed him.”

Miami took a lead last week on Tomás Avilés’ 19th-minute goal, but Monterrey went ahead when Maximiliano Meza scored in the 69th and Jorge Rodríguez in the 89th.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi on retirement: Age won’t determine when I retire, says FIFA World Cup winner

Because CONCACAF uses away goals as a tiebreaker, a 1-0 Miami win wouldn’t be sufficient.

“It might take more than just one goal,” Martino said.

Monterrey coach Fernando Ortiz said his team is aware of what Messi can do.

“We are Monterrey. We are at home, with our people. Let Messi worry about us,” Ortiz said. “It’s very fortunate to be able to face the best player in the world. We are going to enjoy it, but we want to win.”

Monterrey is a five-time CONCACAF champion, winning last in 2021.

“Monterrey is not going to change with the lead,” Ortiz said. “We are going for a positive outcome.”

- With inputs from AP

Will Lionel Messi play?

Miami head coach Tata Martino is expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against DC United as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury.

Messi missed last week’s first leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since a March 13 Champions Cup match against Nashville to play the second half of last Saturday’s Major League Soccer game at Colorado, scoring once in a 2-2 draw.

“He is fine. He felt good after playing 45 minutes last Saturday. We still have today’s practice, but apparently the injury is behind him,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said Tuesday. “That’s the most important thing. Never mind tomorrow’s match. The season is just beginning for us, and we need healthy players.”

When will Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd leg match start?
The first leg of the Monterrey vs Inter Miami match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST on Thursday, April 11.
Where to live-stream the Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd leg match in India?
The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match between Monterrey and Inter Miami can be live-streamed on Fancode app and website. There will be no other live streams in India.
Where to watch the Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd leg match in India on TV?
There will be no live telecast of the match in India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Major League Soccer /

MLS /

Inter Miami FC /

Lionel Messi /

CONCACAF /

Luis Suarez /

Gerardo Martino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. After police officer’s death, Greek football fans will need a state-issued QR code to attend games
    PTI
  3. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final, Day 1: Titas, Deepti bundle South for 133, East trails by 25 runs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at Candidates 2024: Round 6 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Indian’s Aakarshi Kashyap loses to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in womne’s singles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. After police officer’s death, Greek football fans will need a state-issued QR code to attend games
    PTI
  3. Roma defender Mancini fined for celebrating win over Lazio by waving giant rat flag
    AP
  4. Spain to face Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 warm-up
    AFP
  5. Ronaldo faces two-game ban after red card for elbowing opponent in Saudi Super Cup semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Monterrey vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. After police officer’s death, Greek football fans will need a state-issued QR code to attend games
    PTI
  3. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final, Day 1: Titas, Deepti bundle South for 133, East trails by 25 runs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at Candidates 2024: Round 6 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Indian’s Aakarshi Kashyap loses to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in womne’s singles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment