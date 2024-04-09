MagazineBuy Print

Spain to face Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 warm-up

Spain will host Northern Ireland in a friendly on June 8 in Mallorca before Euro 2024, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 20:52 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente before a match.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente before a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente before a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain will host Northern Ireland in a friendly on June 8 in Mallorca before Euro 2024, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

The three-time European Championship winners will then fly to Germany for the summer tournament on June 9, five days before it begins.

Luis de la Fuente’s side start their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia on June 15, before facing Italy on June 20 and Albania four days later.

Spain face minnows Andorra in Badajoz on June 5 in another tune-up match.

