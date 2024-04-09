Spain to face Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 warm-up

Spain will host Northern Ireland in a friendly on June 8 in Mallorca before Euro 2024, the Spanish football federation said Tuesday.

The three-time European Championship winners will then fly to Germany for the summer tournament on June 9, five days before it begins.

Luis de la Fuente’s side start their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia on June 15, before facing Italy on June 20 and Albania four days later.

Spain face minnows Andorra in Badajoz on June 5 in another tune-up match.