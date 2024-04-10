MagazineBuy Print

PSG vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When, where to watch; Predicted XI; Head-to head

All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona being played at the Parc des Princes.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 07:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The last time the two sides faced was in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, where Kylian Mbappe scored four goals across the two legs.
The last time the two sides faced was in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, where Kylian Mbappe scored four goals across the two legs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The last time the two sides faced was in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, where Kylian Mbappe scored four goals across the two legs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

After a difficult start to his coaching career at PSG, when he had to put up with Mbappe’s bitter contract saga, Luis Enrique has steadily won over fans and the French media - even if it meant dropping Kylian Mbappe or taking him off in games.

Enrique won the treble as Barcelona coach in 2015 with Lionel Messi in his team and is still in contention to do the same at PSG with Mbappe.

Losing has become a distant memory for PSG, which is undefeated in 27 matches since a loss away to AC Milan in November during the Champions League group stage. But playing a rested Barcelona side could be the toughest test of the season

Barcelona on the other hand has gone unbeaten in 11 straight games since Xavi said in late January that he was renouncing the final year of his contract.

Robert Lewandowski, teenager Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are all playing well of late, but the midfield is a big question mark due to injury concerns.

ALSO READ | Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal preview

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Paris Saint-Germain: 4

FC Barcelona: 4

Draws: 4

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz, Dembele, Mbappe, Kolo Muani

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

When and where will the PSG vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match kick-off?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between PSG and Barcelona will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, April 11, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Where to watch the PSG vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between PSG and Barcelona will be live telecasted on the  Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between PSG and Barcelona will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

