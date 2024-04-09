MagazineBuy Print

Champions League quarterfinals: Top scorer Malen missing from Dortmund squad for Atletico Madrid clash

The 25-year-old has scored once in the Champions League this season, Dortmund’s goal in the first leg of the round of 16 away to PSV Eindhoven.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 17:01 IST , Munich, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The Dutch international, who has scored 11 Bundesliga goals this season, missed Dortmund's last two fixtures after picking up a thigh injury while on international duty and has yet to recover from a separate illness.
Borussia Dortmund will be without top scorer Donyell Malen for its trip to Madrid to face Atletico on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, the German side announced on Tuesday.

The Dutch international, who has scored 11 Bundesliga goals this season, as many as centre-forward Niclas Fuellkrug, missed Dortmund’s last two fixtures after picking up a thigh injury while on international duty and has yet to recover from a separate illness.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough (time) and he’s still a bit infectious. It’s a shame. Apart from him, everyone else is available,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl on Tuesday before the team boarded their flight to Madrid.

ALSO READ: New UEFA Champions League format with 36-teams explained

The 25-year-old has also scored once in the Champions League this season, Dortmund’s goal in the first leg of the round of 16 away to PSV Eindhoven.

Having beaten Bayern in Munich 10 days ago to claim the Klassiker, Dortmund suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Stuttgart on Saturday, and share fourth place with RB Leipzig on 53 points with six rounds remaining.

