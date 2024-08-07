MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League 2024-25: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce lose at Lille in qualifying; Rangers draws Dynamo Kyiv

The fourth-placed side in France’s Ligue 1 last season inflicted the first defeat of Mourinho’s reign after the 61-year-old took charge in June and guided Fenerbahce through second-round qualifying with two wins against Swiss side Lugano.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 11:36 IST , Paris - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Fenerbahce players celebrate after scoring.
Fenerbahce players celebrate after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Fenerbahce players celebrate after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP

New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho will have to mastermind a second-leg comeback by his side to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive after they lost their away tie 2-1 at Lille in third round qualifying on Tuesday.

An Edon Zhegrova winner in injury time gave the hosts the advantage after Irfan Kahveci’s fine second-half free-kick had wiped out an early opener by Tiago Santos.

The fourth-placed side in France’s Ligue 1 last season inflicted the first defeat of Mourinho’s reign after the 61-year-old took charge in June and guided Fenerbahce through second-round qualifying with two wins against Swiss side Lugano.

“(It’s) 2-1 at half-time (after first leg) so let’s go, let’s go to Kadikoy (Fenerbahce’s stadium), let’s go with a yellow wave and we are waiting for them,” Mourinho said at his post-match press conference.

With 12 minutes gone, Portuguese right-back Santos beat two opponents down the flank and fired across goal from a tight angle, with the ball squeezing across the line via goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Just after the break, Allan Saint-Maximin had two good chances to level for Fenerbahce inside the space of three minutes but was denied on both occasions by Lille stopper Lucas Chevalier.

With 13 minutes remaining, Kahveci won and then superbly converted a free-kick from just outside the Lille box to level the match.

The Turkish attacker’s whipped left-footed strike left Chevalier rooted to the spot as it flashed over the wall and into the top corner.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid edges Chelsea while AC Milan wins on penalties against Barcelona

But as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, substitute Zhegrova drove in from the right and his deflected strike looped past the stranded ‘keeper to give Lille victory.

The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to the play-offs for the Champions League group stage, where they will face either Slavia Prague or Union Saint-Gilloise.

Dessers to the rescue

Elsewhere, Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers grabbed a 1-1 draw away to Dynamo Kyiv thanks to Cyriel Dessers’ equaliser four minutes into added time in Lublin, Poland.

Andriy Yarmolenko had opened the scoring in the 38th minute following a defensive mistake.

The pre-match build-up in Poland was dominated by news that two of the VAR officials scheduled to be in place for the tie were arrested for a drunken escapade.

Reports said three intoxicated men were detained by police in the early hours of Tuesday after removing a road sign.

Swedish club Malmo played out a 2-2 draw at home to Greece’s PAOK after twice taking the lead and Steaua Bucharest shared a 1-1 draw at Sparta Prague.

Midtjylland beat Hungarians Ferencvaros 2-0 in Denmark, while Azerbaijani side Qarabag lost 2-1 at home to Ludogorets of Bulgaria.

Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg and new head coach and former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders emerged 2-1 home victors against Netherlands’ Twente.

The second leg fixtures will take place on August 13.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jose Mourinho /

Fenerbahce /

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Allan Saint-Maximin /

Lille

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce lose at Lille in qualifying; Rangers draws Dynamo Kyiv
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marathon swimming familiarisation session to go ahead on Wednesday
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Timo Boll exits Games, but wins respect in farewell
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Kevin Durant passes Lisa Leslie for career US Games scoring record
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hudson-Smith, Hall win fast and furious 400m semifinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce lose at Lille in qualifying; Rangers draws Dynamo Kyiv
    AFP
  2. UEFA bids to throw out Liverpool fans’ lawsuit over 2022 Champions League final
    Reuters
  3. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
    Team Sportstar
  4. What Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League win means for the other teams in Europe next season
    AP
  5. Fate and Champions League find their way towards Real Madrid, once again
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce lose at Lille in qualifying; Rangers draws Dynamo Kyiv
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marathon swimming familiarisation session to go ahead on Wednesday
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Timo Boll exits Games, but wins respect in farewell
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Kevin Durant passes Lisa Leslie for career US Games scoring record
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hudson-Smith, Hall win fast and furious 400m semifinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment