Sophia Smith scored an extra-time winner as the United States reached the Olympic women’s football final with a 1-0 victory over Germany in a tight encounter in Lyon on Tuesday to edge closer to a fifth Olympic gold medal.
The U.S., eyeing its first title at the Games since 2012, will face Brazil later on Tuesday in the decider at Parc des Princes on Saturday.
In a match low on quality in front of goal, Smith scored five minutes into extra time to earn the U.S., playing a record seventh Olympic semifinal, victory over 2016 champions Germany, which it had already beaten 4-1 in the group stage.
Smith chipped the ball over the on-rushing German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger after a through ball from Mallory Swanson.
“I just saw an open net in front of me and knew I had to step up in the big moment,” Smith told NBC. “I felt I had to do that for this team, we’ve been working so hard.
“We had a hard year last year, things didn’t go how we wanted it to at all. We knew we were better than that, we have so much potential,” the striker added referring to their last-16 World Cup exit.
“We have one more game, and it’s the most important game. But I’m so proud of us for just finding a way these past few games to get the win.”
Germany dominated possession after the break in extra time but lacked clear-cut chances to equalise, and will play for the bronze medal against Spain in Lyon on Friday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024: USWNT reaches first Games final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany
- Paris Olympics 2024: Kellie Harrington of Ireland wins her second Games boxing gold medal and retires
- Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing in pictures: Imane Khelif through to final, assured of gold or silver amid gender row
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row, Imane Khelif, marches into final
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil stuns Spain to reach women’s football final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE