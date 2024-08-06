France women’s coach Renard departs after Paris Olympics upset

Herve Renard stepped down as coach of the France women’s football team on Tuesday following their quarter-final exit at the Olympics, the French federation (FFF) said.

“Coach Herve Renard has left his position as boss of Les Bleues,” the FFF said in a social media post.

The 55-year-old took charge of the side in March 2023 and boasted a record of 17 wins, three draws and six defeats over the course of the 26 matches he oversaw.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain

However, France was knocked out of the Olympics on Saturday when it was defeated 1-0 by Brazil in the quarterfinals.

It also exited the 2023 Women’s World Cup at the quarterfinal stage and in February lost the Women’s Nations League final 2-0 to Spain.