France women’s coach Renard departs after Paris Olympics upset

Herve Renard stepped down as coach of the France women’s football team on Tuesday following their quarter-final exit at the Olympics, the French federation (FFF) said.
“Coach Herve Renard has left his position as boss of Les Bleues,” the FFF said in a social media post.
The 55-year-old took charge of the side in March 2023 and boasted a record of 17 wins, three draws and six defeats over the course of the 26 matches he oversaw.
However, France was knocked out of the Olympics on Saturday when it was defeated 1-0 by Brazil in the quarterfinals.
It also exited the 2023 Women’s World Cup at the quarterfinal stage and in February lost the Women’s Nations League final 2-0 to Spain.
