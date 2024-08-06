MagazineBuy Print

Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty

Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Musial have been replaced by two other Polish referees for the game which is taking place in Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 22:48 IST , KRAKOW - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Polish referee Bartosz Frankowski runs on the field holding a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Group H match between Ferencvaros and Ludogorets at The Groupama Arena in Budapest on October 3, 2019.
Polish referee Bartosz Frankowski runs on the field holding a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Group H match between Ferencvaros and Ludogorets at The Groupama Arena in Budapest on October 3, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Polish referee Bartosz Frankowski runs on the field holding a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Group H match between Ferencvaros and Ludogorets at The Groupama Arena in Budapest on October 3, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP

Two Polish referees will not be involved in the Champions League game between Dynamo Kyiv and Rangers after the Polish FA (PZPN) said on Tuesday that it was investigating reports of improper behaviour.

Bartosz Frankowski was appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the third qualifying round first-leg game in Lublin, Poland on Tuesday, with compatriot Tomasz Musial acting as assistant, but they have been replaced by UEFA.

“The College of Referees of the Polish FA will carry out a detailed analysis of the situation in connection with reports of improper behaviour of two Ekstraklasa referees who were supposed to work on the Champions League qualifying match between Dynamo Kyiv and Rangers FC,” a PZPN statement said.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain

Polish media reported that the two officials were seen carrying a road sign down a street in Lublin, and after police checked their alcohol levels they were taken to a sobering-up room in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Both officials have apologised.

“I would like to express my regret for the events that took place on the night of 5 to 6 August. I am extremely sorry that I have damaged your trust with one irresponsible behaviour,” Frankowski said.

“I would like to note that during the incident I was not aggressive, I cooperated with police officers, and in the end, I was fined.”

The pair have been replaced by two other Polish referees for the game which is taking place in Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
