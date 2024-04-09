MagazineBuy Print

PSG v Barcelona, Champions League quarterfinals: Security reinforced in Paris after IS ‘threat’, confirms French minister

Gerald Darmanin said the jihadist group had threatened all the quarterfinal matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, not just PSG’s first leg clash with Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 17:39 IST , Paris, France - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will see Luis Enrique look for a win against his former side as manager. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Security will be “considerably reinforced” at Wednesday’s Champions League match in the French capital between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona after a “threat” from Islamic State, the interior minister said.

Gerald Darmanin said the jihadist group had threatened all the quarterfinal matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, not just PSG’s first leg clash with Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

“The police, with whom I spoke very early this morning, have considerably reinforced the security measures,” Darmanin told reporters.

A source close to the issue told AFP: “IS has threatened the Champions League quarterfinals, not specifically in France, through one of its communication outlets.”

