PSG v Barcelona, Champions League quarterfinals: Security reinforced in Paris after IS ‘threat’, confirms French minister

Security will be “considerably reinforced” at Wednesday’s Champions League match in the French capital between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona after a “threat” from Islamic State, the interior minister said.

Gerald Darmanin said the jihadist group had threatened all the quarterfinal matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, not just PSG’s first leg clash with Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

“The police, with whom I spoke very early this morning, have considerably reinforced the security measures,” Darmanin told reporters.

A source close to the issue told AFP: “IS has threatened the Champions League quarterfinals, not specifically in France, through one of its communication outlets.”