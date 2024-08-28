Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo inches closer to 900th goal as Al-Nassr picks up first win of season

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Feiha 4-1 to pick up its first win in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah.

Talisca scored a brace, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic finding the back of the net as well. Last year’s runners-up improved on its performance from the 1-1 draw against Al-Raed in its season opener.

In the fifth minute, it was Ronaldo who set up Talisca with a swift flick to send the towering Brazilian through on goal.

Right at the stroke of halftime, Ronaldo scored his 899th career goal after he slotted the ball inside the goal through a freekick.

In the second half, it seemed that the Portuguese great would score his 900th goal but an unlikely miss in the 59th minute, where he shot the ball over the crossbar, left the feat to be achieved on another day.

Brozovic bombed down the left flank in the 85th minute to receive the ball from a smart Sadio Mane, who did well to keep the Al-Feiha shirts at bay, and smashed the ball into the net to beat the opposition goalkeeper at the near post.

Seconds later, Fashion Sakala scored a consolation goal for the host.