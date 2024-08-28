MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich signs Luton winger Ogbene; Hannibal Mejbri moves to Burnley from Man Utd

Premier League 2024-25: Chiedozie Ogbene, who scored four times in 30 appearances for the Hatters in last season’s English top flight, has signed a four-year contract.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 16:14 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Chiedozie Ogbene in action.
FILE PHOTO: Chiedozie Ogbene in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chiedozie Ogbene in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene has completed a move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich for an undisclosed fee, it was announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who scored four times in 30 appearances for the Hatters in last season’s English top flight, has signed a four-year contract.

“I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again,” Ogbene told Ipswich’s website.

“It’s an opportunity I had to grab with both hands and I can’t wait to be involved as soon as possible.”

Ogbene started his career in Ireland with Cork City and Limerick before spells at Brentford, Rotherham and Luton.

Meanwhile, Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has left Manchester United to sign a four-year deal with Championship club Burnley.

The 21-year-old, who has joined for an undisclosed fee, is the eighth new arrival at Turf Moor in the summer transfer window.

“I’m very excited. Very happy to be here and I can’t wait to see the fans,” he said.

“After speaking to the coach (Scott Parker), the project sounded good to me and hopefully we can make it a success.”

Mejbri joined arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 — the same year he made his Tunisia debut — and spent loan spells at Birmingham and Sevilla.

