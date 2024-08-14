MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2024-25: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce fails to reach revamped tournament after elimination by Lille

Lille advanced as the 3-2 winner after two legs as Jonathan David converted a penalty in the 118th minute to secure a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 07:42 IST , ISTANBUL - 1 MIN READ

Lille’s Canadian forward Jonathan David (R) celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP
Lille’s Canadian forward Jonathan David (R) celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jose Mourinho’s hopes of leading Fenerbahce into the revamped Champions League ended Tuesday when the Turkish team was knocked out in the third qualifying round by Lille.

Lille advanced as the 3-2 winner after two legs as Jonathan David converted a penalty in the 118th minute to secure a 1-1 draw after extra time.

ALSO READ | Premier League VAR decisions and updates to be announced near-real-time on social media

Fenerbahce scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time through Bafode Diakite’s own-goal to go 1-0 ahead in the second leg in Istanbul and take the match to extra time. Lille won the first leg 2-1.

Mourinho was hired in June on an $11 million annual salary to try to win Fenerbahce’s first Turkish league title since 2014. He was attempting to get his new team into the revamped 36-team league stage of the Champions League, which he won with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

