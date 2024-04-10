Badminton Asia Championships 2024: India’s Aakarshi Kashyap, Priyanshu Rajawat bow out in singles

Top Indian shuttlers are in action on Wednesday as the round of 32 of Badminton Asia Championships 2024 begins at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in the People’s Republic of China.

The withdrawal of defending men’s doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty throws the spotlight on India’s singles players.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be India’s main hope. While she’s shown signs of regaining form, she’s not quite at her peak performance yet.

In the men’s singles category, Lakshya Sen’s recent strong finishes at the French Open and All England Championships are a positive sign. This tournament presents him with an opportunity to secure his spot at the Paris Olympics.

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, India’s other experienced campaigners, will also be competing in men’s singles.

On the women’s doubles side, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who are currently leading the Olympic qualification race, will face an Indonesian challenge. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will also be in action against a Chinese pair.

With Satwik and Chirag out, the responsibility of leading India’s charge in men’s doubles falls on the duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila. Sai Pratheek K and Krishna Prasad Garaga will also be competing.

Here are the results:

Women’s Singles

India’s Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 10-21, 11-21

Men’s Singles

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat lost to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 9-21, 13-21