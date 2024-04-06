Anupama Upadhyaya wins women’s singles title at Kazakhstan International Challenge

Anupama Upadhyaya beat Isharani Baruah in an all-Indian women’s singles final to win the Kazakhstan International Challenge tournament in Astana on Saturday.

Former Junior World No. 1 Anupama clinched the title with a 21-15, 21-16 scoreline. The 19-year-old has previously won the India International Challenge 2021, Tajikistan International Series 2023 as well as the Polish Open in 2022 and this year.

Later in the day, Tharun Mannepalli faces eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven in the men’s singles final.

In mixed doubles, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K pair takes on Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien in the summit clash.

More to follow...