MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anupama Upadhyaya wins women’s singles title at Kazakhstan International Challenge

Tharun Mannepalli and Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K will compete in the men’s singles and mixed doubles finals respectively.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 11:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya.
FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya. | Photo Credit: Anupama Upadhyaya/Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya. | Photo Credit: Anupama Upadhyaya/Instagram

Anupama Upadhyaya beat Isharani Baruah in an all-Indian women’s singles final to win the Kazakhstan International Challenge tournament in Astana on Saturday.

Former Junior World No. 1 Anupama clinched the title with a 21-15, 21-16 scoreline. The 19-year-old has previously won the India International Challenge 2021, Tajikistan International Series 2023 as well as the Polish Open in 2022 and this year.

READ | How Anupama Upadhyaya applied her Asian Games learnings to bag National Games gold

Later in the day, Tharun Mannepalli faces eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven in the men’s singles final.

In mixed doubles, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K pair takes on Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien in the summit clash.

More to follow...

Related stories

Related Topics

Anupama Upadhyaya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anupama Upadhyaya wins women’s singles title at Kazakhstan International Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024, Round Two: Vaishali loses to leader Tan; Humpy draws with Lagno
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 6: Velavan Senthilkumar loses in German Open squash quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Anupama Upadhyaya wins women’s singles title at Kazakhstan International Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anupama, Isharani set up all-Indian women’s final at Kazakhstan Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  3. India announces Thomas and Uber Cup squad, Sindhu opts out to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anmol Kharb, four other Indians, enter quarterfinals of Kazakhstan Challenge
    PTI
  5. Anmol Kharb enters pre-quarters of Kazakhstan Challenge, beats compatriot Malvika Bansod
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anupama Upadhyaya wins women’s singles title at Kazakhstan International Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024, Round Two: Vaishali loses to leader Tan; Humpy draws with Lagno
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 6: Velavan Senthilkumar loses in German Open squash quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment