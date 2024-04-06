Anupama Upadhyaya wins women’s singles title at Kazakhstan International Challenge

Anupama Upadhyaya beat Isharani Baruah in an all-Indian women’s singles final to win the Kazakhstan International Challenge tournament in Astana on Saturday.
Former Junior World No. 1 Anupama clinched the title with a 21-15, 21-16 scoreline. The 19-year-old has previously won the India International Challenge 2021, Tajikistan International Series 2023 as well as the Polish Open in 2022 and this year.
READ | How Anupama Upadhyaya applied her Asian Games learnings to bag National Games gold
Later in the day, Tharun Mannepalli faces eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven in the men’s singles final.
In mixed doubles, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K pair takes on Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien in the summit clash.
More to follow...
