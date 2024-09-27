MagazineBuy Print

Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair enters semifinals, Srikanth eliminated in quarterfinals

Returning from an injury sustained in May, sixth seed Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, struggled to find his rhythm against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 16:42 IST , Macau - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: In the semifinals, the World No. 23 Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face another Chinese Taipei pair Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu, seeded eighth.
File photo: In the semifinals, the World No. 23 Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face another Chinese Taipei pair Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu, seeded eighth. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: In the semifinals, the World No. 23 Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face another Chinese Taipei pair Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu, seeded eighth. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

India’s Kidambi Srikanth was ousted in men’s singles but the women’s pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the semifinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Returning from an injury sustained in May, sixth seed Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, struggled to find his rhythm against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus, losing 16-21 12-21 in just 31 minutes to bow out of the tournament.

Treesa and Gayatri, seeded third, emerged as the lone Indians in the fray after they outwitted Chinese Taipei’s sixth seed Hsu Yin-Hui and Lon Jhih Yun 21-12 21-17 in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the World No. 23 Indian pair will face another Chinese Taipei pair Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu, seeded eighth.

This is the second semifinal for the Indian pair, following the last four finishes at the Singapore Open Super 750 in May-June.

Treesa and Gayatri came into the match with a lot of confidence, having beaten the Chinese Taipei pair at the German Open in July this year.

ALSO READ: South Korean great Lee Hyun Il roped in as PV Sindhu’s consulting coach

The Indians lagged behind briefly at the start but soon managed to establish an 8-4 lead and entered the interval with an 11-7 cushion.

Treesa and Gayatri kept extending the gap after resumption to pocket the opening game.

The second game was a tight affair as the two pairs fought hard, moving neck and neck for the most part before Treesa and Gayatri jumped to 18-14 and shut the door on their opponents.

Srikanth, however, could not produce his best against Ka Long, who was always a step ahead of the Indian.

The Hong Kong shuttler was up 5-0 in a jiffy in the opening game but Srikanth did well to claw back at 10-10. The Indian kept pace with his opponent till 15-15 before Ka Long broke off by winning six of the next seven points.

After the change of sides, Ka Long looked more dominant as he opened up a 5-0 lead again and then kept moving ahead to close out the match comfortably.

