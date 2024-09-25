Macau Open 2024: Kidambi wins first round, Sumeeth-Sikki advance to round of 16

India’s Kidambi Srikanth defeated Israel’s Daniil Dubovenko 21-14, 21-15 in the men’s singles first-round match at the Macau Open on Wednesday.

In the mixed doubles round of 32, Sumeeth Reddy/Sikky Reddy beat Malaysian duo Loo Bing Kun/Ho Lo Ee 24-22, 10-21, 21-13. Rohan Kumar/Ruthvika Shivani, however, put up a strong fight against Ruttanapak Oupthong/Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat but lost 23-21, 24-22.

In the women’s singles round of 32, Tanya Hemath lost to Liang Ting Yu 18-21, 19-21. Anupama Upadhyaya fell short in the last game and lost to Riko Gunji 12-21, 22-20, 7-21.

Mithun Manjunath was defeated by Huang Yu Kai 12-21, 15-21 in a round of 32 match in the men’s singles. Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty beat fellow countryman Alap Mishra in straight games. (21-13, 21-5)

More to follow..