BWF World Junior Mixed Team C’ships: India beats Turkiye to enter quarters

India, who had comfortably beaten Peru, Azerbaijan and Mauritius in their earlier group games, defeated Turkiye in its last Group E clash 110-99 to top the group.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 18:20 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
(Representative Image) India defeats Turkiye to top the group in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships.
(Representative Image) India defeats Turkiye to top the group in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

(Representative Image) India defeats Turkiye to top the group in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India successfully quelled a tough challenge from Turkiye in its last Group E clash 110-99 to top the group and secure a quarterfinals berth in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Nanchang, China on Wednesday.

Badminton World Federation (BWF) has introduced the relay scoring system for the first time in the world junior mixed team championships in which the winning team has to reach 110 points in 10 matches to clinch the tie.

India, who had comfortably beaten Peru, Azerbaijan and Mauritius in their earlier group games, had an indifferent start as Tushar Suveer conceded the advantage against Mehmet Can Toremis as he lost the first singles 7-11.

N Srinidhi and U Reshika then stepped up to put India ahead 22-18 and the team then maintained that advantage through out the tie despite Toremis putting pressure on them in singles and doubles as well.

But India’s girls singles and doubles players took big leads in their matches to negate Toremis’s impact.

India will face Indonesia in the quarterfinals.

India

