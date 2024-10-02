MagazineBuy Print

Alcaraz beats defending champion Sinner to win China Open 2024

The third-ranked Alcaraz has now won all three of his meetings with Sinner this year, having also come out on top in semifinals at Indian Wells and the French Open.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 18:07 IST , Beijing - 2 MINS READ

AP
Are you not entertained? Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the China Open 2024 against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in Beijing, China.
Are you not entertained? Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the China Open 2024 against Italy's Jannik Sinner in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Are you not entertained? Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the China Open 2024 against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Carlos Alcaraz won seven straight points in the decisive tiebreaker to beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) and win the China Open on Wednesday, extending his recent mastery over his biggest rival — who is dealing with an ongoing doping case.

The third-ranked Alcaraz has now won all three of his meetings with Sinner this year, having also come out on top in semifinals at Indian Wells and the French Open.

Alcaraz also ended Sinner’s winning streak at 14 matches and denied the Italian three straight titles after trophies in Cincinnati and at the U.S. Open.

Sinner, who was the defending champion in Beijing, had to refocus after the World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Saturday that it was appealing a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive steroid tests.

Alcaraz wasted a 5-2 lead in the first set and also let Sinner get back in the third after leading 4-2 before eventually edging it out after also falling behind 3-0 in the final-set tiebreaker.

Sinner and Alcaraz have accounted for all four Grand Slam titles this year between them — evenly split at two each: Sinner won the Australian Open and the U.S. Open while Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon.

The new big-two: Sinner and Alcaraz have accounted for all four Grand Slam titles this year between them — evenly split at two each.
The new big-two: Sinner and Alcaraz have accounted for all four Grand Slam titles this year between them — evenly split at two each. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
The new big-two: Sinner and Alcaraz have accounted for all four Grand Slam titles this year between them — evenly split at two each. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alcaraz improved to 6-4 in his career against Sinner after their 10th meeting in what has become tennis’ top rivalry following the 60 matches between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

WADA is seeking a ban of one to two years for Sinner in a case that might not be resolved before Sinner begins the defense of his Australian Open title in January.

Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not banned in a decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency in August because the ITIA determined he was not to blame.

Sinner’s accepted explanation was that the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat his own cut finger.

