MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China Open: Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals after beating Keys, equals career-best win streak

The Belarusian has won 30 of 31 sets played during her current streak, dropping only one set to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 14:52 IST , BEIJING - 1 MIN READ

AP
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns a shot in the women’s fourth-round match against Madison Keys of the United States on Day 10 of the China Open at National Tennis Center on October 02, 2024, in Beijing, China.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns a shot in the women’s fourth-round match against Madison Keys of the United States on Day 10 of the China Open at National Tennis Center on October 02, 2024, in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns a shot in the women’s fourth-round match against Madison Keys of the United States on Day 10 of the China Open at National Tennis Center on October 02, 2024, in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka matched her career-best 15 straight wins after beating Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open on Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam winner started her streak with a title at Cincinnati in August and continued with a run to the championship at the U.S. Open last month. She also won the Australian Open earlier in the year. Her previous streak of 15 was achieved across the 2020-21 seasons.

“When you’re able to sacrifice a lot and you’re able to work hard and you’re able to get these wins, that’s the best feeling,” Sabalenka said. “You’re just living your best life. You’re excited to play your matches. You’re excited to face whatever fight you going to face.”

ALSO READ: Sinner beats Chinese wildcard Bu, sets up final against Alcaraz

The Belarusian has won 30 of 31 sets played during her current streak, dropping only one set to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the U.S. Open.

That form guide quickly played out on Wednesday as Sabalenka broke the No. 24-ranked Keys in the third game of the first set and then dominated on serve throughout an efficient 65-minute outing, which improved her head-to-head record against the American to 4-1.

The 26-year-old Belarussian only lost five points on her first serve in the match and was able to save both break points against her, despite Keys making 22 winners against 10 unforced errors.

Sabalenka will play Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals after the Czech player routed Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-0.

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

China Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Open: Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals after beating Keys, equals career-best win streak
    AP
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 437/6 vs ROI; Sarfaraz crosses 150, puts Mumbai in command with Kotian
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats South Africa in warm-up fixture as teams fine-tune ahead of tournament
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. India to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch AVL v BAY; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. China Open: Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals after beating Keys, equals career-best win streak
    AP
  2. Sumit Nagal crashes out of Shanghai Masters after first-round loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stand named in honour of Vijay Amritraj at SDAT Stadium in Chennai
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Fenesta National Tennis C’ship 2024: Maaya upsets fourth seed Lakshmi to enter pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Second-ranked Zverev battles lung inflammation ahead of Shanghai Masters
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Open: Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals after beating Keys, equals career-best win streak
    AP
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 437/6 vs ROI; Sarfaraz crosses 150, puts Mumbai in command with Kotian
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats South Africa in warm-up fixture as teams fine-tune ahead of tournament
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. India to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch AVL v BAY; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment