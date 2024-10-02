MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Tennis Championship 2024: Yash beats Sureshkumar to enter quarterfinals; Vaidehi into women’s quarters

In the quarterfinals, Yash will play the young Rethin Pranav, the lucky loser who extended his run by beating Ajay Malik for the loss of five games.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 19:38 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Serving smart and hitting fluently on both the flanks, Yash, who has generally been competing in the qualifying events of the international tournaments in the last three years, revealed tons of grit to beat the crafty Sureshkumar.
Serving smart and hitting fluently on both the flanks, Yash, who has generally been competing in the qualifying events of the international tournaments in the last three years, revealed tons of grit to beat the crafty Sureshkumar. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Serving smart and hitting fluently on both the flanks, Yash, who has generally been competing in the qualifying events of the international tournaments in the last three years, revealed tons of grit to beat the crafty Sureshkumar. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Yash Chaurasia saved four match points and pulled bravely past the second seed and former champion Manish Sureshkumar 0-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(4) in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

Serving smart and hitting fluently on both the flanks, the 22-year-old Yash, who has generally been competing in the qualifying events of the international tournaments in the last three years, revealed tons of grit to beat the crafty Sureshkumar.

After the indifferent start, Yash did lead 5-3 in the second set and he did so in the third set as well. But, Sureshkumar, ever the fighter, pulled on par both the times to force the tie-break. In the second set, Yash saved a match point in the 12th game, and three more in the tie-break to be on par.

In the decider, Yash handled the tie-break much better as he led 4-1 and 5-3 before closing it out, even as Sureshkumar struggled to stay on his feet.

In the quarterfinals, Yash will play the young Rethin Pranav, the lucky loser who extended his run by beating Ajay Malik for the loss of five games.

Top seed Vishnu Vardhan warded off a stiff challenge from Bhicky Sagolshem of Manipur in three sets, and will face another talent from Manipur, Bushan Haobam who put out former champion V.M. Ranjeet for the loss of four games.

Nitin Kumar Sinha, Raghav Jaisinghani, Keerthivassan Suresh and Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam were the others to make the quarterfinals.

In the women’s section, qualifier Maaya Rajeshwaran set up a quarterfinal against Humera Baharmus. Vaidehi Chaudhari, Riya Bhatia, Aditi Rawat, Akanksha Nitture and Yubrani Banerjee were the others to reach the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):
Men: Vishnu Vardhan bt Bhicky Sagolshem 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Bushan Haobam bt VM Ranjeet 6-1, 6-3; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Kabir Hans 7-6(5), 6-2; Raghav Jaisinghani bt Shashank Theertha 6-0, 3-0 (retired); Keerthivassan Suresh bt Abhinansu Borthakur 6-4, 6-3; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-0; Rethin Pranav bt Ajay Malik 6-4, 6-1; Yash Chaurasia bt Manish Sureshkumar 0-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(4).
Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Riya Sachdeva 6-0, 6-0; Aditi Rawat bt N Harshini 6-2, 6-2; Akanksha Nitture bt Medhavi Singh 6-2, 6-2; Humera Baharmus bt Sejal Bhutada 6-2, 6-4; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Saumya Ronde 6-3, 6-0; Yubrani Banerjee bt Laxmi Siri Dandu 4-0 (retired); Riya Bhatia bt Nemha Sarah Kispotta 6-2, 6-2.

Related Topics

National Tennis Championship /

Yash Chaurasia /

Vaidehi Chaudhari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Tennis Championship 2024: Yash beats Sureshkumar to enter quarterfinals; Vaidehi into women’s quarters
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Nikhil, Enaan shine as India beats Australia by two wickets
    Mayank
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 2: Rohit Bansiwal beats Kenyan Victor Kurgat to win Vedanta Zinc City half marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: MCFC v BFC Lineups out, Indian Super League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona team news: Goalkeeper Szczesny comes out of retirement to replace injured Ter Stegen
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. National Tennis Championship 2024: Yash beats Sureshkumar to enter quarterfinals; Vaidehi into women’s quarters
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Alcaraz beats defending champion Sinner to win China Open 2024
    AP
  3. Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case ‘resolved as soon as possible’
    AFP
  4. China Open: Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals after beating Keys, equals career-best win streak
    AP
  5. Sumit Nagal crashes out of Shanghai Masters after first-round loss
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Tennis Championship 2024: Yash beats Sureshkumar to enter quarterfinals; Vaidehi into women’s quarters
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Nikhil, Enaan shine as India beats Australia by two wickets
    Mayank
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 2: Rohit Bansiwal beats Kenyan Victor Kurgat to win Vedanta Zinc City half marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: MCFC v BFC Lineups out, Indian Super League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona team news: Goalkeeper Szczesny comes out of retirement to replace injured Ter Stegen
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment