Yash Chaurasia saved four match points and pulled bravely past the second seed and former champion Manish Sureshkumar 0-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(4) in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

Serving smart and hitting fluently on both the flanks, the 22-year-old Yash, who has generally been competing in the qualifying events of the international tournaments in the last three years, revealed tons of grit to beat the crafty Sureshkumar.

After the indifferent start, Yash did lead 5-3 in the second set and he did so in the third set as well. But, Sureshkumar, ever the fighter, pulled on par both the times to force the tie-break. In the second set, Yash saved a match point in the 12th game, and three more in the tie-break to be on par.

In the decider, Yash handled the tie-break much better as he led 4-1 and 5-3 before closing it out, even as Sureshkumar struggled to stay on his feet.

In the quarterfinals, Yash will play the young Rethin Pranav, the lucky loser who extended his run by beating Ajay Malik for the loss of five games.

Top seed Vishnu Vardhan warded off a stiff challenge from Bhicky Sagolshem of Manipur in three sets, and will face another talent from Manipur, Bushan Haobam who put out former champion V.M. Ranjeet for the loss of four games.

Nitin Kumar Sinha, Raghav Jaisinghani, Keerthivassan Suresh and Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam were the others to make the quarterfinals.

In the women’s section, qualifier Maaya Rajeshwaran set up a quarterfinal against Humera Baharmus. Vaidehi Chaudhari, Riya Bhatia, Aditi Rawat, Akanksha Nitture and Yubrani Banerjee were the others to reach the quarterfinals.