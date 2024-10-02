MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case ‘resolved as soon as possible’

Sinner failed two doping tests in March but was cleared of wrongdoing and allowed to keep playing by tennis authorities.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 16:49 IST , Shanghai - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File - Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic during 2024 Australian Open.
File - Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic during 2024 Australian Open. | Photo Credit: PAUL CROCK/AFP
infoIcon

File - Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic during 2024 Australian Open. | Photo Credit: PAUL CROCK/AFP

Novak Djokovic said Wednesday that he hoped current world number one Jannik Sinner’s steroid case would be “resolved as soon as possible”, as he again bemoaned the tennis anti-doping system’s “inconsistencies”.

Sinner failed two doping tests in March but was cleared of wrongdoing and allowed to keep playing by tennis authorities.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Saturday it had mounted an appeal, and was seeking a ban of up to two years.

Djokovic had previously said he could “understand the sentiments of a lot of players” who were questioning whether Sinner’s rank had protected him.

ALSO READ | China Open: Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals after beating Keys

On Wednesday, speaking at a press conference at the Shanghai Masters, the former world number one acknowledged it must be “very tough” for the Italian.

“I think it’s quite obvious that we have a system that is not working well... There’s way too many inconsistencies, way too many governing bodies involved and, you know, just this whole case is not helping our sport at all,” the 37-year-old said.

“Whatever is going to happen at the end of the day, just I wish for it to be resolved as soon as possible.”

Tennis authorities accepted Sinner’s explanation that trace amounts of a steroid unintentionally entered his system from a physiotherapist who used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

The WADA appeal has reignited the case, with Sinner saying he has had sleepless nights over the issue.

The 23-year-old has pushed through the controversy to win the US Open, as well as progressed to the final of the China Open, facing world number three Carlos Alcaraz.

“It’s impressive what (Sinner’s) been doing in the whole process of what’s been happening, that he’s playing on such a high level,” Djokovic said.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz will also head to Shanghai for the Masters, where they and Djokovic are among the favourites.

The Serbian is aiming for a 100th singles title -- which he said was “extra motivation” -- but admitted he had “some catching up to do” as he hadn’t played many tournaments recently.

“Hopefully I can use that freshness in a way, and also the past experiences and success I had,” he said.

Djokovic is a four-time champion in Shanghai, but has not played there for five years.

Asked what the secret to his previous success was, he laughed: “I love dumplings and the Chinese language, I think that helps!”

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 500/8 vs ROI; Sarfaraz scores double century, Prasidh takes two consecutive wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case ‘resolved as soon as possible’
    AFP
  3. ISSF to announce award winners during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony
    PTI
  4. Sarfaraz Khan becomes fourth-youngest player to score double century in Irani Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. KFA breached own rules in hiring of South Korea coaches, ministry says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case ‘resolved as soon as possible’
    AFP
  2. China Open: Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals after beating Keys, equals career-best win streak
    AP
  3. Sumit Nagal crashes out of Shanghai Masters after first-round loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stand named in honour of Vijay Amritraj at SDAT Stadium in Chennai
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Fenesta National Tennis C’ship 2024: Maaya upsets fourth seed Lakshmi to enter pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 500/8 vs ROI; Sarfaraz scores double century, Prasidh takes two consecutive wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case ‘resolved as soon as possible’
    AFP
  3. ISSF to announce award winners during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony
    PTI
  4. Sarfaraz Khan becomes fourth-youngest player to score double century in Irani Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. KFA breached own rules in hiring of South Korea coaches, ministry says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment