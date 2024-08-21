MagazineBuy Print

Sathish Kumar moves into pre-quarters of BWF Japan Open

The 23-year-old Indian was leading 6-1 when Antonsen, the world number three, retired just three minutes into the contest at the Yokohama Arena.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 16:39 IST , Yokohama - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India's Sathish Kumar moved into the pre-quarterfinal of the BWF Japan Open.
| Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sathish Kumar moved into the pre-quarterfinal of the BWF Japan Open. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S/The Hindu

Indian shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakaran progressed to the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals after Denmark’s Anders Antonsen retired hurt midway in their opening-round match at the Japan Open here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Indian was leading 6-1 when Antonsen, the world number three, retired just three minutes into the contest at the Yokohama Arena.

Sathish, ranked 47th in the world, will take on Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in the round of 16.

ALSO READ | Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod crash out of BWF Japan Open

However, Kiran George made a first-round exit from the men’s singles competition, going down to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama 19-21 14-21 in the Super 750 tournament.

Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy’s campaign also ended prematurely as the Indian mixed doubles pair retired hurt from their first-round match against Denmark’s Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund.

In the women’s doubles event, Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost their round-of-32 match to Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow of Denmark 8-21 14-21 in 34 minutes.

None of the Indian shuttlers, who competed in the recent Paris Olympics, are playing in this event.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
