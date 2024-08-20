MagazineBuy Print

Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod crash out of BWF Japan Open

Later in the day, Aakarshi Kashyap will be up against Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in her opening round match.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 11:24 IST , YOKOHAMA

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Badminton player Malvika Bansod in action during the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Badminton player Malvika Bansod in action during the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Badminton player Malvika Bansod in action during the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod bowed out with opening-round losses in the women’s singles competition of the Japan Open here on Tuesday.

While Ashmita lost 16-21, 12-21 to top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, Malvika was shown the door by Ukraine Polina Buhrova 21-23, 19-21.

Later in the day, Aakarshi Kashyap will be up against Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in her opening round match of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath will open its campaign against the Indonesian combination of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati later in the day.

None of the Indian shuttlers, who competed in the recent Paris Olympics, are playing in this event.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

