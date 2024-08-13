MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics silver medallist He Bing Jiao retires from international badminton at 27

The 27-year-old Chinese shuttler calls time on her career after having racked up a win-loss record of 336-125 across 461 singles matches.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 13:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
He Bing Jiao during Paris Olympics 2024.
He Bing Jiao during Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: X @bwfmedia
infoIcon

He Bing Jiao during Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: X @bwfmedia

Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao has announced her international retirement from the sport on Tuesday, shortly after winning silver medal medal in women’s singles at Paris Olympics.

However, the 27-year-old will continue to play domestic tournaments.

Bing Jiao lost to world no. 1 An Se Young of South Korea in the final after knocking out India’s two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu in the round of 16.

Interestingly, Bing Jiao missed out on the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 against Sindhu. However, she finished with the silver in Paris as she suffered a straight-game defeat against Se Young.

She burst into the scene as a teenager after finishing runner-up behind Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi at the BWF World Junior Championships 2014. In the Youth Olympic Games later that same year at home in Nanjing, she claimed gold by ousting Yamaguchi in the final.

The left-handed shuttler calls time on her career after having racked up a win-loss record of 336-125 across 461 singles matches.

At Paris 2024, she won the hearts of fans worldwide for holding a Spanish pin on the podium as a tribute to Carolina Marin, who had retired with injury in their semifinal.

