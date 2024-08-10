MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former State badminton doubles champion, John Nissi passes away at 61

He had been battling cancer for some time. Nissi, 61, was a former State doubles champion with Bose Ninan.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 21:36 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
File Photo: John Nissi passes away.
File Photo: John Nissi passes away. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: John Nissi passes away. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

John Eipe Nissi, former State badminton doubles champion and a member of the Kerala team which won the National Games gold in 1987, passed away here on Saturday. He had been battling cancer for some time. Nissi, 61, was a former State doubles champion with Bose Ninan.

Nissi, who lived in the US and Denmark before returning to Kerala, virtually came from a family of badminton players. Nissi and Bose Ninan also won the men’s 50-plus age-group doubles gold at the 2013 World Masters Championship in Italy and the 55-plus bronze at the 2017 Worlds in New Zealand.

His sister Elizaba Suni was a former State champion and brother Nebu was a good player. Nissi was a very popular man in the badminton circuit and during his visits to India used to frequently organise players’ get-together.

“You won’t find anybody like him, the friendships he made... he was a very jovial person,” said former State champion John Of Matha.

“We have a badminton group and every month we met at his house.”

Nissi’s two sons Joshua and Joel, who live in Denmark, are excellent badminton players too. Joel Eipe, representing Denmark, was a doubles silver medallist at the 2015 Junior Worlds in Peru with Frederik Sogaard and a former European junior doubles champion while Joshua is a prominent coach.

Related stories

Related Topics

kerala /

Badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City v Man United LIVE score, FA Community Shield 2024 Final: MCI 1-1 MUN; Match goes into penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs USWNT LIVE Score: BRA 0-0 USA, Paris 2024 Olympics final, Ludmilla’s goal ruled out, Women’s soccer gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat LIVE joint silver medal appeal updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS verdict to be out soon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former State badminton doubles champion, John Nissi passes away at 61
    Stan Rayan
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: China swoops in to take group gold in rhythmic gymnastics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Former State badminton doubles champion, John Nissi passes away at 61
    Stan Rayan
  2. “Lakshya is on the journey of learning,” says mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Biggest event of my life,’ says Lakshya Sen talking about his preparation ahead of Olympic Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: TOPS to finance Prannoy’s trainer during Games
    PTI
  5. ‘Underdog’ Lakshya Sen will play freely in maiden Olympics, feels coach Vimal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City v Man United LIVE score, FA Community Shield 2024 Final: MCI 1-1 MUN; Match goes into penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs USWNT LIVE Score: BRA 0-0 USA, Paris 2024 Olympics final, Ludmilla’s goal ruled out, Women’s soccer gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat LIVE joint silver medal appeal updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS verdict to be out soon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former State badminton doubles champion, John Nissi passes away at 61
    Stan Rayan
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: China swoops in to take group gold in rhythmic gymnastics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment