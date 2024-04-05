MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anupama, Isharani set up all-Indian women’s final at Kazakhstan Challenge

In men’s singles, Tharun Mannepalli reached the final where he will face eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 22:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya.
FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya. | Photo Credit: BAI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya. | Photo Credit: BAI

Anupama Upadhyaya and Isharani Baruah set up an all-Indian women’s singles final at the Kazakhstan International Challenge in Astana on Friday.

Anupama outlasted compatriot Devika Suhag 21-23, 27-25, 21-18 in a 75-minute long quarterfinal before registering a 24-22, 21-16 win over Japan’s Sorana Yoshikawa to book her place in the summit clash.

Earlier in the day, Yoshikawa had knocked out Indian national champion Anmol Kharb 21-15, 18-21, 21-11 in the quarterfinals.

READ | India announces Thomas and Uber Cup squad, Sindhu opts out to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics

In the other half of the draw, Isharani beat fellow Indian and seventh seed Tanya Hemanth 11-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the last-eight fixture before winning 15-21, 21-19, 26-24 against third-seeded Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong, China in the semifinals.

In men’s singles, Tharun Mannepalli reached the final where he will face eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven.

In mixed doubles, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K will face Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien in the summit clash.

Related stories

Related Topics

Anmol Kharb /

Anupama Upadhyaya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Shashank and Ashutosh, latest in the tournament’s longlist of freshly minted stars
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Anupama, Isharani set up all-Indian women’s final at Kazakhstan Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Telangana Government intervenes in HCA power bills non-payment issue
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Poor scheduling might destroy teams even before playoffs, says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic
    Stan Rayan
  5. Indian hockey team ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Anupama, Isharani set up all-Indian women’s final at Kazakhstan Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  2. India announces Thomas and Uber Cup squad, Sindhu opts out to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anmol Kharb, four other Indians, enter quarterfinals of Kazakhstan Challenge
    PTI
  4. Anmol Kharb enters pre-quarters of Kazakhstan Challenge, beats compatriot Malvika Bansod
    PTI
  5. Spain Masters 2024: Sikki-Sumeeth pair crashes out in semifinals by Indonesian duo of Rivaldy and Mentari
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Shashank and Ashutosh, latest in the tournament’s longlist of freshly minted stars
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Anupama, Isharani set up all-Indian women’s final at Kazakhstan Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Telangana Government intervenes in HCA power bills non-payment issue
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Poor scheduling might destroy teams even before playoffs, says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic
    Stan Rayan
  5. Indian hockey team ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment