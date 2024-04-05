Anupama, Isharani set up all-Indian women’s final at Kazakhstan Challenge

Anupama Upadhyaya and Isharani Baruah set up an all-Indian women’s singles final at the Kazakhstan International Challenge in Astana on Friday.

Anupama outlasted compatriot Devika Suhag 21-23, 27-25, 21-18 in a 75-minute long quarterfinal before registering a 24-22, 21-16 win over Japan’s Sorana Yoshikawa to book her place in the summit clash.

Earlier in the day, Yoshikawa had knocked out Indian national champion Anmol Kharb 21-15, 18-21, 21-11 in the quarterfinals.

In the other half of the draw, Isharani beat fellow Indian and seventh seed Tanya Hemanth 11-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the last-eight fixture before winning 15-21, 21-19, 26-24 against third-seeded Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong, China in the semifinals.

In men’s singles, Tharun Mannepalli reached the final where he will face eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven.

In mixed doubles, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K will face Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien in the summit clash.