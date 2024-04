RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Gujarat Titans will visit Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 on Wednesday in hope of reviving its campaign after back-to-back losses.

The Royals are unbeaten in their four games and sit top of the standings with eight points.

Here are the predicted playing elevens for the two teams:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan.

Bowl 1st: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player Options: Shubham Dubey/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Rovman Powell.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath(wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, BR Sharath(wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Sai Sudharasan/Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Kartik Tyagi, Sai Kishore.

RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team WICKET KEEPERS Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc) BATTERS Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan ALL ROUNDERS Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Rahul Tewatia BOWLERS Yuzvendra Chahal (c), Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma Team Composition: RR 6-5 GT| Credits Left: 7

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.