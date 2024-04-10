MagazineBuy Print

RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes Gujarat Titans; Predicted lineups, streaming info

RR vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Updated : Apr 10, 2024 16:58 IST

Team Sportstar
RR vs GT LIve: Rajasthan Royals takes on Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.
RR vs GT LIve: Rajasthan Royals takes on Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
RR vs GT LIve: Rajasthan Royals takes on Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

  • April 10, 2024 16:34
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the 24th match of the IPL 2024 where Rajasthan Royals hosts Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

  RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes Gujarat Titans; Predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Australia Highlights, Hockey 3rd Test: AUS beats IND 2 - 1; Hayward scores two after Jugraj's PC opener
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Indian sports wrap, April 10: Mumbai girl Anandi wins bronze medal in sailing competition
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Neeraj Chopra to compete in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 18
    PTI
    PTI
  Six arrested for hijack killing of South African footballer Luke Fleurs
    Reuters
    Reuters
In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
  RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes Gujarat Titans; Predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match today
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad edges Punjab Kings despite late Shashank, Ashutosh onslaught
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
