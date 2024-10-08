AUS vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Australia v New Zealand; Squads, Predicted XI

Reining champion Australia will face New Zealand in the Group A clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Both Australia and New Zealand enter the contest after winning their respective tournament openers. Australia defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets while New Zealand handed India a 58-run loss.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is the Australia vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday, October 8.

Where is the Australia vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Australia vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand can be caught on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Australia vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. You can also stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson