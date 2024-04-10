The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Thursday, with the sixth round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

D. Gukesh joined the leaderboard alongside Ian Nepomniachtchi after beating Nijat Abasov in the fifth round, while the other four Indians played out a draw in their respective matches.

INDIAN ROUND SIX SCHEDULE

D. Gukesh (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA)

Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Alireza Firouzja (FRA)

R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE)

Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Kateryna Lagno (RUS)

Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Lei Tingjie (CHN)

COLOURS

All five Indians will be with white pieces for Round 6.

ROUND SIX OVERALL PAIRINGS

Open Alireza Firouzja - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi D Gukesh - Hikaru Nakamura Nijat Abasov - Praggnanandhaa R Fabiano Caruana - Ian Nepomniachtchi Women’s Vaishali Rameshbabu - Kateryna Lagno Koneru Humpy - Lei Tingjie Tan Zhongyi - Anna Muzychuk Nurgyul Salimova - Aleksandra Goryachkina