The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Thursday, with the sixth round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
D. Gukesh joined the leaderboard alongside Ian Nepomniachtchi after beating Nijat Abasov in the fifth round, while the other four Indians played out a draw in their respective matches.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 5
INDIAN ROUND SIX SCHEDULE
- D. Gukesh (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA)
- Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Alireza Firouzja (FRA)
- R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE)
- Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Kateryna Lagno (RUS)
- Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Lei Tingjie (CHN)
COLOURS
All five Indians will be with white pieces for Round 6.
ROUND SIX OVERALL PAIRINGS
Open
Women’s
